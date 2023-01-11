 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Forget interest rate cuts in CY2023, go slow on long-duration MFs, says Sandeep Bagla of Trust MF

Nikhil Walavalkar
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

The CEO of Trust Mutual fund is concerned about inflation.

As interest rates get closer to their peak levels, mutual funds are slowly but surely turning their attention towards bond funds. Trust Mutual Fund, India’s 37th largest fund house with assets of around Rs 1,126 crore, announced the launch of a new fund, Trust Corporate Bond Fund, on January 10. The scheme will invest in high-quality bonds at a time when interest rates are rising and developed economies are staring at a recession.

Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Mutual Fund, shared his views with Moneycontrol on key questions faced by mutual fund investors. Edited excerpts:

Has the time come for interest rates to be cut? Will the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates in CY2023?

No central bank worth its salt is going to cut interest rates in CY2023.

In the US, recession is a possibility, in Europe, recession is a certainty and in India recession is out of the question. The message we are getting from central bankers is ‘higher for longer’. They are going to keep interest rates high for a longer period of time because the biggest worry today is services inflation.

Because of high inflation, wages are going up in India. It will percolate to the services sector and will show in services inflation, which is difficult to control for RBI. Probably, they will increase the repo rate one or two times and then they will hold and keep liquidity tight.