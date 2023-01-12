 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

EPFO’s e-passbook facility down; website to resume post 5 pm

Moneycontrol PF Team
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

The e-passbook facility provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is a popular one where subscribers can check monthly contributions being by their employers as well as employee contribution and their overall EPF balance.

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers have been in a tizzy in the past few days as the passbook facility hasn’t been working of late. Subscribers have complained that they get an error message (‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance related issues. Inconvenience is regretted.’) when they try to access their passbook.

The passbook service has come to a halt, albeit temporarily, even on the UMANG mobile app. UMANG is a government of India’s digital initiative to access various government-based services. You can also check your EPF e-passbook on the UMANG app. “I have been trying to access it through the UMANG app for the past two odd days but I have not been able to access it. Hopefully the EPFO passbook facility is restored soon,” a Moneycontrol reader told us.

The error message on UMANG app when subscribers tried to access their e-passbooks of EPF accounts

However, since earlier today, the website says that ‘e-passbook facility will be available today from 5 pm onwards’.

The notice on the EPFO website that says that the e-passbook facility will resume post 5 pm.

Calls to the Additional Central P. F. Commissioner went unanswered. Moneycontrol has reached out to the labour ministry and their comment is awaited.