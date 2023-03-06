 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Got a death claim and don’t know how to use the money? ARIA ties with up Kotak Life to offer help

Kayezad E Adajania
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

The Association of SEBI-registered Investment Advisors would offer financial planning counselling to people who receive death insurance claims.

ARIA's tie-up with Kotak Life Insurance will help nominees of insurance policies that Kotak Life Insurance had issued and where the policyholder has died.

Just coming to terms with the loss of a spouse is daunting enough. But for the surviving spouse to figure out what to do with the insurance money- the death claim that could come her way- can be quite intimidating. The shock gives way to confusion. Many financial experts say that often when a big sum arrives by way of an insurance claim, the nominee tends to put in a low-yielding investment or the money might just lie in a savings bank account that earns hardly anything.

But help is at hand now.

The Association of Registered Investment Advisors (ARIA) has tied up with Kotak Life Insurance to offer help to people- particularly women — who have just got their death claims. Registered investment advisors are financial planners who are registered with the capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and offer investment advisory for a fee. This tie-up is aimed to help nominees of insurance policies that Kotak Life Insurance had issued and where the policyholder has died.

