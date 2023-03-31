 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit cards don’t bleed your money, they breed it for you!

Sumanta Mandal
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

When choosing a credit card, it's important to consider the reward rate and certain other factors. It is not always true that a higher reward rate is better for you as some cards may not offer rewards for all categories of spending. So, look at your spending habits before choosing a credit card.

Credit cards are a powerful financial tool that can potentially save you a considerable amount of money

You can save lots of money by using a credit card. Yes, you heard that right. By shifting all your expenditures to credit cards, you can accumulate rewards such as air miles, hotel points, gift vouchers, and cashback.

Since 2016, when I was 24, I have been using a credit card and have accumulated over 2 million air miles and hotel points, as well as a good sum of gift vouchers and cashback, all by selecting the right card.

For beginners, 2 million air miles can be used to obtain a New Delhi-New York business class round-trip ticket seven times if transferred to the appropriate airline.

Alternatively, 2 million ITC Green Points (Hotel Points) can be used to stay approximately 150 nights at luxury hotels like ITC Maurya, New Delhi.