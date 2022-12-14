 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adding value to investors is core to profitable growth in MF industry

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Focus on technology for distribution of mutual funds in recent times has ensured that even new entrants in mutual fund industry have a fair opportunity to grow.

Chief executive officers of leading mutual fund houses expressed optimism about mutual fund industry targeting Rs 100 trillion mark in assets under management (AUM). The MF industry leaders shared their views pertaining to the opportunities, challenges and growth drivers in front of the mutual fund industry at Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit on December 14.

Mutual fund business has seen a level playing field for both private and public sector entities for almost three decades and the AUM has expanded over a period of time. As per Association of Mutual Funds in India’s monthly data release, the assets under management for the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 40.3 trillion as on November 30, 2022. This is the first time the industry touched the 40 trillion mark.

The mutual fund industry stares at a set of opportunities and challenges. Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC points out that the biggest challenge the mutual funds face today is how to add value to investors. “The mutual funds have done that for years and going forward they have to continue doing so to grow further,” he adds. He further pointed out that the large pool of unattended investors as big as 30 crore is the opportunity going forward.

The industry though may be eyeing the Rs 100 trillion mark over the next five years, the journey may not be easy. Profitable growth of the mutual fund business is a must to ensure that all stakeholders benefit in the process. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC emphasized on the value system required for success in the mutual fund business. “Putting investors’ interest ahead of everything else, ensuring high level of transparency while managing money is non-negotiable. We focus on solution alpha by ensuring that we provide the right solutions to the investors’ needs and not just on product alpha,” he said.

Focus on risk management has been the key theme of the recent regulations that were rolled out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. While these increased regulations do ensure that investors’ interest are protected, they also ensured that the cost of doing business goes up, due to increased compliance costs.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC pointed out that “cost of compliance, cost of talent is going up, margins are going down.”