A step-by-step guide to your annual mutual fund review

Nikhil Walavalkar
Nov 23, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

An annual portfolio review allows you to take a close look at what’s working in your portfolio and what’s not. But any big life changes like marriage, birth of a child, death in the family, and inheritance are also occasions for you to revisit your investments.

Investments in mutual funds need time-bound monitoring to ensure that they help you achieve your financial goals. Here is what you should know about how to review your portfolio of mutual fund schemes.

When to review?

Though there is no rule of thumb on how frequently you should be reviewing your portfolio, most experts prescribe reviewing your portfolio at least once a year. The core rationale for the review is to assess if the existing investments are delivering in line with your expectations, and if not, then taking corrective actions.

In addition to such time-bound reviews, consider reviewing your portfolio in case of some life events or external shocks. Life events, such as big pay hike, job loss, getting married, child birth, death of a family member and separation lead to change in financial goals, and hence warrant a review. External events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, wars and recession change financial markets and the world of business, which too call for a review of your portfolio.

Whatever be the frequency you decide on, do stick to your review schedule.

What to check?