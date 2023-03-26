Paytm Payment Services gets RBI extension to resubmit PA licence application

Paytm Payment Services Ltd (PPSL) has received an extension from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resubmit its application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence, said One97 Communications, the parent firm of PPSL, in a regulatory filing on March 26.

The central bank has also allowed PPSL to continue its operation as a payment aggregator while it awaits approval from the government on the past investments received from One97 Communications, the exchange filing added.

‘As per RBI’s letter, on receipt of approval from GoI (Government of India), PPSL will have 15 days to submit the application seeking authorisation for PPSL to operate as an online PA. However, if any adverse decision is taken by the GoI, then the same shall be informed to RBI immediately,” One97 Communications informed the stock exchanges.

“During this process, PPSL can continue with its online payment aggregation business for existing partners, without onboarding any

new merchants,” it added.

Moneycontrol News