Paytm in focus as pre-IPO investor lock-in expires

Bloomberg
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

Paytm, India’s leading digital payments brand, faces another reckoning, a year after it recorded the grisliest initial public offering in India’s history.

This week, the lock-up period for the company’s stock will expire, freeing investors to sell shares that haven’t yet been allowed onto the market. The biggest shareholders in One97 Communications Ltd., Paytm’s parent company, are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its fintech affiliate Ant Group Co., as well as Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma pulled off India’s largest-ever IPO last November only to see its shares plummet in one of the worst debuts ever. The company has had to spend heavily to boost revenues since then, piling up losses just as investors have grown increasingly skittish about money-losing startups.

“The free money days for cash-burning companies are well and truly gone,” said Deven Choksey, managing director of wealth manager KRChoksey Holdings. “Even with Paytm’s lock-in expiry, new investors will only come in after seeing free cash flow in the near horizon. Until then, the stock is going to remain volatile.”

The company’s shares fell just over 1% to 630.8 rupees on Tuesday, far below its IPO price of 2,150 rupees a share. Its market value is about $5 billion, more than $10 billion less than its peak.

Alibaba didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment and a spokesman for SoftBank declined to comment. A representative for Paytm confirmed the expiration day on November 15.