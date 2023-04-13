 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oxford University, Serum Institute of India tie-up delivers ‘high efficacy’ malaria vaccine

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

It marks the first regulatory clearance for the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine for use in any country.

A University of Oxford developed and Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured and scaled up ”high efficacy” malaria vaccine has been licensed for use in Ghana by Africa's Food and Drugs Authority, the university announced in London on Thursday.

The R21/Matrix-M vaccine, leveraging Novavax's adjuvant technology, has been approved for use in children aged 5 to 36 months - the age group at the highest risk of death from malaria. It marks the first regulatory clearance for the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine for use in any country.

"This marks a culmination of 30 years of malaria vaccine research at Oxford with the design and provision of a high efficacy vaccine that can be supplied at adequate scale to the countries who need it most," said Professor Adrian Hill, Chief investigator of the programme and Director of the Oxford University's Jenner Institute at the Nuffield Department of Medicine.

"As with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, our partnership with the Serum Institute of India has been key to successful very large-scale manufacturing and rapid development," he said.