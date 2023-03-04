 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Our strategy is customer-focused, won’t be impacted by succession: Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Gurnani has identified product and platform business and co-creating with customers as key growth areas, among its new business strategies.

CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra’s CEO and MD CP Gurnani, who is set to retire in December, said that the company’s current business strategy is customer-centric and will not get impacted with the incoming of a new leader.

The company's management team unveiled new strategies and discussed key focus areas for future growth during its Investor Day.

Gurnani emphasized that the company's next big bets for driving revenue and growth will be focused on product and platform (P&P) and co-creation with customers. He expects that the P&P business will reach a revenue of $1 billion within three years.

Further, he assured that there will be a reasonable transition period between him moving on and the new CEO taking over, though he will continue to guide along with the rest of the leadership during transition. Grunani’s tenure as the CEO ends on December 19, 2023.