Only four firms submit bids for redevelopment of Mumbai's CSMT station

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

The likes of Tata Projects, JK Infra, ITD Cementation, Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, Creative Group LLP and Assystem Stup that earlier bid for the project have dropped out.

CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed. (Image: PIB)

Only four companies have submitted bids for the Rs 1,800 crore redevelopment of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, a UNESCO-listed world heritage site.

The companies are Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Afcons Infrastructure, Ahluwalia Contracts, and Nagarjuna Construction.

"The technical evaluation of the four submitted bids will be carried out in the next few weeks, following which the financial bids will be opened," a government official aware of the development told Moneycontrol.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) invited bids for the redevelopment of the iconic Mumbai station.