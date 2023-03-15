Online@IIMA: IIM Ahmedabad launches platform for online courses

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) launched a unified portal – Online@IIMA, which will offer a slew of online certification courses for participants across the globe.

Though the portal, learners will have the option to choose between a wide range of synchronous or live programmes, and asynchronous or self-paced programmes, that are customised to suit their learning needs. These course modules have an interactive pedagogy by faculty members.

Online@IIMA will offer a wide range of courses in Economics, Human Resources, Information Systems, Leadership, Finance & Accounting, and Data Science. Designed for a duration of four to six weeks, course modules have been curated to train learners in “real-world business challenges”, the institute said.

Moneycontrol News