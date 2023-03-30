 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Office space demand in Jan-Mar at 6-quarter low; net leasing down 34% in top 7 cities: JLL India

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

The net leasing fell to the lowest in six quarters, as per the data by real estate consultant JLL India. Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune saw a decline in demand, while office space absorption rose in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Net leasing of office space fell 34 per cent in January-March to 7.63 million square feet across seven major cities

Net leasing of office space fell 34 per cent in January-March to 7.63 million square feet across seven major cities as corporates were cautious on expansion amid global uncertainties, according to JLL India.

The net leasing fell to the lowest in six quarters, as per the data by real estate consultant JLL India. Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune saw a decline in demand, while office space absorption rose in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Net leasing stood at 11.55 million square feet in the year-ago period across seven cities — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. JLL India attributed the fall in net leasing or absorption of office space to reduced expansion activity, delayed space plans and a hybrid workplace strategy that is still evolving.

”Companies were consolidating and relocating to save on real estate costs, while there were fewer pre-commitments in new completions during the quarter. This reflects the challenges faced by the corporate world amid global headwinds and an uncertain business environment,” it explained.