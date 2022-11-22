 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nykaa hammered as another block deal launches in wake of pre-IPO lockup expiry

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

1.84 crore shares of Nykaa or 0.65 percent of equity changes hands in block deal

Ever since cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa’s bonus shares have hit demat accounts, pre-IPO investors have been offloading their stake in the company. Today, 1.84 crore shares or 0.65 percent of equity changed hands in a block deal.

The stock opened lower and was down two percent at Rs 179.70 on the National Stock Exchange at 9:20 am.

On November 21, it was reported that private equity firm Lighthouse India will sell stake worth of Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the owner of Nykaa, via a block deal. However, the buyer of shares today is not known.

The shares were offered at a price of around Rs 180-183.5 apiece, marking a discount of nearly two percent to the last closing price.

Lighthouse India has been selling Nykaa shares of late.