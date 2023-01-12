 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRIs high-five NPCI decision to allow UPI on international mobile numbers

Jinit Parmar
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

NRIs are likely to use UPI only for small ticket size purchases due to the daily transaction limit. Also, NPCI needs to address the tech glitches that plague the platform, which peaked on new year’s eve

The daily limit for UPI transactions ranges between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,00,000.

The decision of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to let non-resident Indians (NRI) from select countries to use the UPI (United Payments Interface) to conduct transactions has been welcomed by the NRI community.

Recollecting their earlier experience of standing in long ATM queues to withdraw cash using a debit card, some NRIs said the UPI could work very well for them. However, some said they had to go through a lengthy process to register and use the UPI in India.

Shilpa Kolte, an NRI based out of Singapore, said that till now she had not been able to use the UPI as she does not have an Indian phone number.

"I cannot use UPI as I do not have a local number mapped to a local bank account. Although UPI is convenient, you can get by with an Indian bank's debit card," Kolte tweeted.
Speaking to Moneycontrol, Sreecharan Sankarnarayanan, an NRI based out of Pittsburgh, USA, said he used to switch to his Indian phone number to use the UPI here.

"I keep an Indian number active even when I am out of the country. That’s expensive since the cost of minimum validity plans of all carriers has gone up considerably," Sankaranarayan said.

UPI process for NRIs