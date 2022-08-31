NPCI to pick 9-10% stake in government's e-commerce project ONDC: Report

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is close to picking a 9-10 percent stake in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government initiative to rival foreign e-commerce majors in the local market, The Economic Times has reported.

NPCI, which manages the digital payments network of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is expected to invest around Rs 10 crore in ONDC, which is often described as the UPI of e-commerce. The approvals are already in place and the process is likely to be completed in the next 10 days, the report said.

Also Read: Understanding ONDC, the open network billed to be the UPI of e-commerce

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

The government’s National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and Bank of India are also expected to acquire stakes in ONDC, which aims to dilute the dominance of e-commerce giants such as Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India.

ONDC aims to do for digital commerce what UPI has done for digital payments—expand the space and make the service accessible even at the grassroots, experts said. NPCI chief executive Dilip Asbe is part of the ONDC advisory council.

The open network seeks to increase e-commerce penetration in the country to 25 per cent in the next two years, reaching 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers through the open network, while hitting the $48-billion mark in terms of gross merchandise value.

The ET report said ONDC will have a total of 20 stakeholders, which include private and public sector banks like Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank. It had completed the paperwork for 17 entities by March this year. The remaining three, which include NPCI, will be completed in the next 10 days.

Also Read: Explained | How ONDC will change the e-commerce game

Even as ONDC is preparing for a public launch in September, it has started the groundwork for enabling business-to-business (B2B) commerce transactions on the network. Two startups— B2B trade platform Rapidor and retail tech firm Signcatch—will be the entities that will kickstart the B2B business on the network, the report said.