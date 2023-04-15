 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NFRA imposes fine, bans auditors for 1 year for misconduct in audit of DHFL branches

Apr 15, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

Following allegations of misappropriation of approximately Rs 31,000 crore of public funds, the Enforcement Directorate reported an operation in April 2020 against alleged bank fraud of about Rs 3,700 crore by the promoters/directors of DHFL.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has imposed a fine and a one-year ban on four auditors for alleged professional misconduct in connection with the audit of branches of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) in 2017-18.

DHFL (now known as Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd) is a listed entity, owned and controlled by Piramal Group.

In four separate orders, NFRA levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on auditors -- Mathew Samuel, Sam Varghese, Harish Kumar T K and M Baskaran. The auditors are partners of audit firm K Varghese & Co.

Besides, all of them were restrained for a period of one year from undertaking any audit in respect of financial statements or internal audit of the functions and activities of any company or body corporate during the ban period, the order said.