 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Network Planning Group under PM Gati to work with state governments to identify delays in execution of infra projects

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

This follows PM Narendra Modi last week flagging the cost overruns and delays in completing infra projects in India.

The Economic Survey 2023 noted that the infrastructure expansion has come at a time of crisis when the capital expenditure by the private sector has been subdued. (Representative Image)

Network Planning Group (NPG), the empowered group under the PM Gati Shakti scheme, will start working along with state governments in order to identify reasons for delays in the execution of infra projects, multiple government officials said.

"Some infra projects of national importance that are being executed by state governments face delays due to a variety of reasons and miscommunication or lack of coordination between central ministries, and state governments," a government official said.

He added that the NPG will flag reasons for delays of both, projects being run by state governments and central government, in the upcoming meetings of the NPG.

Another official said that for projects that have been delayed by more than 12 months, a special task force will be created comprising members from the NPG to evaluate and suggest ways to expedite the project.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show