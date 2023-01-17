 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Informatics Centre: Navigating government's IT infra through budget, personnel crunch

Aihik Sur
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

NIC has slid from being a monopoly to becoming a dumping ground of industry-developed government projects. The freedom to innovate too, is dying at the government body.

It has been 46 years since the National Informatics Centre (NIC), a body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) tasked with the upkeep of the information technology (IT) infrastructure of the government, was established.

Over the last few decades, the government body has been instrumental in adopting and providing information and communication technology (ICT) and e-Governance support to the Central Government. And in the last few years, the body has been working on key projects, such as government email services, issuing cybersecurity directions for government employees, and myriad other projects scattered across the hundreds and thousands of government bodies at both the Centre and in various States.

However, over the last few decades, NIC has seen a tectonic change in its role. Earlier, according to a senior government official, it was a core part of all things technical. It used to concentrate more on innovation and used to work with the industry in areas such as firmware development and so on.

However, since the turn of the new millennium, the government body has moved into working on applications development. And since the formation of MeitY in 2016, according to a senior official, the 'freedom of technical innovation is slowly dying'.

NIC has become a 'dumping ground' for management of industry-developed government projects, officials said.

The body, with around 3,000 employees, is also facing a major budget crunch. And with more than 1,000 people expected to retire in the coming years, NIC also does not have the required amount of personnel power, according to employees.