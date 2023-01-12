 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai to Pune in 90 minutes: All you must know about Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Bridge

Jocelyn Fernandes
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

The six-lane, 22-km long Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Bridge is expected to reduce the travel time between Sewri and Navi Mumbai to 15-20 minutes. It will also have Singapore style open tolling system

The Maharashtra government has decided to retain the flyover for visitors to see migratory birds including flamingos that frequent the Sewri mudflats. (Image: lntecc.com)

The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) bridge will be opened for traffic in November 2023, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 11. About 90 percent of civil work on project has been completed, PTI reported.

So, here’s all you need to know about the long-awaited project ahead of its public launch.

Expectations abound

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority, and the project is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

MTHL is a six-lane, 22-km Bridge, which is touted as the “longest sea bridge in India”. It is expected to reduce travel distance between Sewri (Central Mumbai) and Chirle (Navi Mumbai) to 15-20 minutes. It is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,000 crore.

Notably, 16.5 km of the bridge length is over water and rest on land. Construction has been awarded to two consortia, including Larsen and Toubro and Tata Projects.