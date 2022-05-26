Mumbai to Pune in 90 minutes soon as Trans-Harbour link expected to ease traffic

Representative image

If you want to travel to Pune or Goa from Mumbai, then there is good news for you. The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, as per reports. The sea bridge will lie between Sewri and Nhava Sheva (JNPT).

It will additionally cut down on the travel time by 90 minutes between Lonavla, Khandala, and Mumbai. Traffic snarls may not be as much of a problem as it is today as the MTHL will help reduce the jams as well. Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, and Chirle are where the link will have interchanges at.

The MTHL is the need of the hour as the current roads in the Nhava Sheva area are narrow, vehicles end up spending 45 minutes negotiating traffic during peak hours as after getting off MTHL, they would take a 1.5 km detour. This 6 km extension to MTHL will be of big help to a lot of commuters.

If currently, you want to travel to Pune from Mumbai, then your route consists of P D’Mello Road-Freeway-Sion-Panvel Expressway-Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Your future route will consist of P D’Mello Road-Freeway (exit ahead of Sewri)-MTHL, onto Mumbai-Pune Expressway via Chirle passing by under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport.





