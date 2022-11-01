English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MMRDA launches longest steel deck on Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link

    The MTHL project will link south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai township. The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8 km six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Intecc.com)

    Representative Image (Image: Intecc.com)

    The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has successfully launched the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link's (MTHL) longest Orthotropic Steel Deck, weighing as much as six Boeing aircraft, officials said on Tuesday.

    The MTHL project will link south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai township. The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8 km six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

    When completed, it would be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily.

    The longest Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD), launched on Monday evening, of package-1 of about 20 km long Trans-Harbour link, is 180 metres long and weighs 2,400 metric tonnes, as heavy as five-six Boeing aircraft, the MMRDA said in a release.

    This is the 14th Orthotropic Steel Desk out of the total 38 OSDs to be erected as part of the project, it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    It is the second 180 metres long OSD of package-1 which was launched on Monday evening. The first one was launched on April 1 this year, the MMRDA said.

    The OSD is a steel deck superstructure that has lesser self-weight than concrete or composite. However, it will carry the vehicular load more efficiently and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to the concrete superstructure for a similar span, the release said.

    "It is a significant milestone that team MMRDA has reached in the MTHL (project). The teams are moving in sync with our catch-up plan towards commissioning the project by next year-end," MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Japan International Cooperation Agency #MTHL project #Mumbai Trans Harbour Link #Navi Mumbai township #south Mumbai
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 04:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.