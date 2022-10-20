Mumbai-based real estate developer allegedly commits suicide by jumping off building

A Mumbai-based real estate developer, who was largely involved with slum rehabilitation projects, has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai, police sources said on October 20.

An investigation is currently on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by builder Paras Porwal, they said.

The incident took place in the morning, in the balcony of the gym of Porwal's residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station. Police has found a suicide note at the 57-year-old builder's gym in which it was mentioned that nobody was responsible for his death and no enquiry should be made with anyone, the police official said.

Both National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and MCHI-CREDAI- apex body of real estate developers confirmed that Porwal was not member of NAREDCO or MCHI-CREDAI.

Porwal had been a real estate developer since the last two decades and largely involved with slum rehabilitation projects and a couple of MHADA building redevelopment projects, sources, who did not wished to be named, told Moneycontrol.

They said that he was under stress probably due to some projects that were stuck.

In 2019, Mumbai-based real estate developer Sanjay Agarwal (57) of Sanjona Builders committed suicide on by shooting himself with his licensed revolver. The builder had shot himself at his office in Sindhi Colony, Chembur.

On October 7, 2015, Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar shot himself and had left behind a suicide note.