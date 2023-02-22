 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC minutes: Members unwilling to let guard down on high inflation, yet watchful on growth

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

The RBI cumulatively increased repo rate by 250 basis points since May, 2022.

Many members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) highlighted the continuing concerns about high inflation while some cautioned about the impact of too much rate tightening on growth, according to the minutes of the meeting released on February 22.

"Although it seems to have peaked, inflation remains high and, in my view, it is the biggest threat to the macroeconomic outlook. Restoration of price stability – as statutorily mandated – will provide a solid foundation for a growth trajectory that actualises India’s potential," said RBI deputy governor Michael D Patra in RBI February minutes.

"Excessive front-loading of rate hikes carries the risk of over-shooting that is best avoided for compelling reasons in the Indian context," said Ashima Goyal, RBI MPC Member.

She added that firstly, raising real policy rates to reduce demand has a stronger effect on growth than it does on inflation. Secondly, since there are more lags in monetary transmission in India, over-shooting can have persistent deleterious effects here, including instability.