 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

A round-up of top newspaper stories.

1. G20 nations may agree on definition of start-ups to ease policymaking

The G20 is expected to agree on a common definition for startups by July. The foundation and alliances working group under the Startup-20 Engagement Group, created during India’s G20 presidency, is leading discussions to establish consistent terminology across member nations to define investments, funding, and other related terms for startups in the ecosystem. India’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade defines a startup as an entity up to 10 years from its incorporation date, with sales of less than Rs 100 crore in any financial year. There are over 97,000 recognized startups in India.

Why it’s important: A common definition would enable effective policymaking across member countries, potentially resolving challenges around the valuation and taxation of startups.

2. TCS won’t forego margins for growth, give 12-15 per cent hike to top performers