Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories this evening to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the most important stories this evening:

GST collections hit new all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April

The government collected a whopping Rs 1.87 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, data released on May 1 by the Union Finance Ministry showed. At Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the GST collected in April is an all-time high by a substantial margin. Read here.

Brookfield, Bharti Enterprises close Rs 5,000-crore deal