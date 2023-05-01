Here are the most important stories this evening:

GST collections hit new all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April

The government collected a whopping Rs 1.87 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, data released on May 1 by the Union Finance Ministry showed. At Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the GST collected in April is an all-time high by a substantial margin. Read here.

Brookfield, Bharti Enterprises close Rs 5,000-crore deal

Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield Asset Management on May 1 announced the closure of a joint venture agreement for a 3.3 million square feet portfolio of commercial properties in the Delhi-NCR region and Punjab. A Brookfield-managed real estate fund will now own a 51 percent controlling stake in the joint venture, while Bharti Enterprises would continue to hold a 49 percent stake. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 5,000 crore, the two companies said in a statement. Read here.

Exports to UAE to jump 60% to reach $50 billion by 2027: Commerce Secy

Indian exports to UAE are likely to jump 60 percent to reach $50 billion by 2026-27 from the current $31.3 billion getting a boost from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, Union Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday. Read here.

Domestic air traffic touches all-time high on April 30

Domestic air traffic touched an "all-time high" of 4,56,082 passengers in a single day on Sunday, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that the skyrocketing passenger number is a sign of the country's rising prosperity. Read here.

Industrial and warehousing demand rises 11% YoY in Q1: Report

Leasing of industrial and warehousing space rose 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 7.2 million square feet (msf) during the January-March period across five major cities, driven by higher demand from third-party logistics and e-commerce firms, according to Colliers India. Read here.

SEBI fines Angel Broking Rs 10 lakh over regulation violations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Angel Broking Limited for failing to comply with several operational regulations and circulars in its capacity as a stockbroker and a depository participant. Read here.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked ahead of launch; details here

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) from India’s biggest car manufacturer, is due for launch at May-end but the price of the vehicle seems to have been leaked. Read here.