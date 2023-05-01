SEBI fines Angel Broking Rs 10 lakh over regulation violations

Angel Broking faces SEBI ire

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Angel Broking Limited for failing to comply with several operational regulations and circulars in its capacity as a stock broker and a depository participant.

While the penalty might not be large for a listed broker like Angel Broking, the spotlight on the operational failings of the broking firm does raise larger concerns about broking firms and their operational protocols.

The market regulator started proceedings against the stock broker based on the findings of a comprehensive joint inspection which looked at the operations of exchanges and depositories between December 07, 2020, and January 28, 2021. A showcause notice was shot off to Angel Broking in September 2022.

What SEBI found?

Pledging of clients' securities

SEBI found that the funds raised by pledging client's securities were used for other than the respective clients' obligation by Angel Broking. The Adjudicating Officer Amit Kapoor noted that Angel Broking had pledged securities of clients who have a credit balance in their ledger and the misutilization was Rs. 32.97 crore.

Monthly/ Quarterly Settlement of Funds and Securities

SEBI observed that Angel Broking did not perform the actual settlement of funds of inactive clients during the inspection period. The market regulator recorded 300 such instances and the non-settled amount was Rs 43.96 lakh.

SEBI also observed that Angel Broking did not do actual settlement of funds of clients who had not traded in the last three months. The market regulator found 1081 instances and the non-settled amount was Rs 16.65 lakh.

It was observed that Angel Broking retained the value of funds & securities to the extent of the value of turnover executed on the date of settlement in the cash market segment after January 16, 2020, (85 instances out of total 200 instances observed and deemed non-settled amount was Rs 10.26 crore)

Stock reconciliation

SEBI found that Angel Broking had not done periodic reconciliation between DP accounts and back office records. There was a total quantity difference of 44.72 lakh having an absolute value of Rs. 1226.73 crore.

Client funding

Angel Broking had provided exposure to the client beyond T+2+5 days, amounting to Rs 2.10 crore in spite of the non-recovery of debit balances. The broker submitted to the inspection team that MTM generated from the position in the derivative segment was considered towards granting exposure. However, Angel Broking failed to provide any evidence to corroborate its submission.

Verification of Unique client code/email ID and mobile numbers

SEBI observed that there were 35,179 instances of PAN mismatch between UCC (unique client code) & TM back office records. It was observed that in 2,227 instances e-mail IDs of the clients in Angel Broking’s database did not match the details in the exchange database. It was observed that there were 2,336 instances where the mobile numbers of clients in Angel Broking's database did not match the details in the exchange database.

Analysis of Enhanced Supervision Data

Angel Broking also reported incorrect ledger balances of 30,602 clients (net difference of Rs 340.81 crore) to the exchange for the month of October 2020.