Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

4 IPOs to hit Dalal Street on March 31 as FY23 draws to a close

The coming Friday, after a day of the holiday, is going to be busy for the primary market in the SME segment as we will have four IPOs being launched for bidding on March 31. The market will remain shut on March 30 for Ram Navami. Read more here.

MPP signs supply pact with Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris for HIV drug

Moneycontrol News