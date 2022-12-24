 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Videocon loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar remanded to CBI custody till Monday

A special Mumbai court on December 24 remanded former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Monday, December 26 in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Read here to know more

With 8-9% growth, it will take 20 years for India to become developed nation: Former RBI chief C Rangarajan

Noting that the achievement of USD 5 trillion economy is a short term aspirational goal, former RBI Governor C Rangarajan on Saturday said even after that India will still be known as middle income country with per capita income USD 3472. Rangarajan further said in order to reach the level of an upper middle-income country, it will take another two years and to be classified as a developed country, the per capita income will have to be at a minimum of USD 13,205 and that will take more than two decades of strong growth of between 8 to 9 per cent to achieve it.