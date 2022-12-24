Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Videocon loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar remanded to CBI custody till Monday

A special Mumbai court on December 24 remanded former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Monday, December 26 in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.



With 8-9% growth, it will take 20 years for India to become developed nation: Former RBI chief C Rangarajan

Noting that the achievement of USD 5 trillion economy is a short term aspirational goal, former RBI Governor C Rangarajan on Saturday said even after that India will still be known as middle income country with per capita income USD 3472. Rangarajan further said in order to reach the level of an upper middle-income country, it will take another two years and to be classified as a developed country, the per capita income will have to be at a minimum of USD 13,205 and that will take more than two decades of strong growth of between 8 to 9 per cent to achieve it.

The public issue of Radiant Cash Management Services will remain open in the coming week too, till December 27. The offer was launched on December 23. Sah Polymers will be the last initial public offering (IPO) for the current calendar year, opening on December 30 and closing on January 4. Technology-driven financial services platform KFin Technologies will make its debut on on the markets on December 29 as per its schedule, after closing the Rs 1,500-crore public offer on December 21 with 2.59 times subscription.

Covid test must for fliers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand Fliers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test. "On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive, then he/she will be put under quarantine," health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The first 14 days of January will be crucial on how COVID-19 progresses in India: Dr Randeep Guleria The first fortnight of January will be crucial in the way COVID-19 takes hold in India, said Dr Randeep Guleria, pulmonologist and former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He spoke on the growing concern of a possible new wave of coronavirus in India, following the recent spike in the BF.7 Omicron variant in China.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi; Thousands walk alongside Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan takes part The Congress Party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi from Haryana on December 24 at the Badarpur border. Thousands of people marched with the former Congress chief, carrying banners and tricolours. Actor Kamal Hassan joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it marches ahead in the national capital Here are some photos of leaders, a large number of Congress workers, and yatra supporters.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans fills the team with ample firepower to defend its turf Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Gujarat Titans went into Friday's mini auction in Kochi with seven vacancies to fill, including two for overseas players. They had a salary cap of Rs 19.25 crore available to acquire these players. And they got what they were after.

