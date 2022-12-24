IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans fills the team with ample firepower to defend its turf

With the complete set of 25 players, including eight overseas pros, Titans are all set to defend their title successfully.

Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Gujarat Titans went into Friday’s mini auction in Kochi with seven vacancies to fill, including two for overseas players.

They had a salary cap of ₹19.25 crore available to acquire these players. And they got what they were after. They got a leader in Kane Williamson of New Zealand, the first player to go under the hammer on the day, at his base price of ₹2 crore; they got West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith, again at his base price of ₹50 lakh, as also two wicketkeepers, including India’s second-choice Test gloveman KS Bharat, opening bowler Shivam Mavi, and Ireland’s 23-year-old left-arm seamer Joshua Little.

The Titans spent a total of ₹14.80 crore and still had ₹4.45 crore left over on a day when the bid money for some of the players reached unprecedented levels.

England’s Sam Curran, who was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore, is the most expensive player in IPL history. Australia’s Cameron Green, picked up by Mumbai Indians, was the second costliest at ₹17.50 crore. And England Test skipper and World Cup hero Ben Stokes, who went to Chennai Super Kings, was the third costliest (along with South African Chris Morris, acquired by Rajasthan Royals in 2021) at ₹16.25 crore.

That the Titans bid for Williamson, who was captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 season and was released by the franchise, but were a silent spectator for a majority of the time until their choice of players were put up on the auction table, showed how confident they were about their squad and only took players that they thought would fill the gaps they had.

The fact that Titans released only four players, all of whom had minimal or no role to play in their title triumph earlier this year, showed that they already had a team they believed could defend the title successfully come April 2023.

The four players released before the mini auction were hard-hitting England opener Jason Roy, who was acquired for ₹2 crore in the mega auction in February 2022 but later withdrew before the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue; pacer Varun Aaron, who played only two matches and went for 10.40 an over; and all-rounders Gurkeerat Singh of India and West Indies’ Dominic Drakes — these two did not play even one game.

Titans retained their core players, and the addition of the seven players on Friday makes them a well-rounded unit. As demonstrated in IPL 2022, they have a very strong set of finishers in South African David Miller, India’s Rahul Tewatia, and IPL debutant Abhinav Manohar. Even the likes of ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan played a crucial role in helping Miller chase successfully for the Titans.

In Williamson, the Titans have a reliable top-order batsman as well as a wise leader. He has immense international experience, and has also been playing in the IPL for a long time.

Titans’ Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said: “We think Williamson fits the bill. He fits into our group because of the personality that he is. His batting has been exquisite for a number of years. Given what he has achieved in the game, his experience, his qualities, his calm nature, his influence on the group both on and off the field, we are very much looking forward to having him.”

Williamson’s presence at the top of the order gives Titans the option of moving captain Hardik Pandya down if necessary. Pandya played at No. 4 for the Titans in 2022, anchoring the innings when required, or scoring quick runs as the situation demanded.

Solanki maintained that the team would not have fixed slots and added that Williamson gave them more options.

Asked if Williamson’s entry meant Pandya would assume the role of a finisher, Solanki, a former England batsman, said: “Hardik has developed as a batsman. He will play the role that is appropriate at the given time. I don’t think we can pigeonhole a player of the calibre of Hardik Pandya into a specific role. He will play according to the situation. The fact is he has assumed additional responsibility as captain and you have seen him grow in that aspect as well. We’d like Hardik to play how the game needs him to play. He has been there, done that, whether at the top of the order, in the middle, or as a finisher.”

There is no dearth of finishers in the Titans, and the fact that they chased successfully, some from no-win situations, makes the Titans a team capable of defending the title successfully. Titans can follow five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), and four-time titlists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the third team to successfully defend the title. MI defended the title successfully in 2020, while CSK did it in 2011.

Titans also acquired the seventh-most expensive player on Friday, Uttar Pradesh medium-pacer Shivam Mavi, for ₹6 crore. Mavi, 24, was a member of India’s victorious under-19 World Cup squad of 2018, and also has IPL experience. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2018 to 2021, appearing in 32 matches and picking up 30 wickets at a rate of under nine an over.

Mavi may be remembered for the wrong reasons as he was smashed for six fours by Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals in the 2021 edition of the IPL. But Titans know that that is a one-off and that Mavi’s maturity and age will serve them for a long time. It is just that Mavi has to stay fit as he has already suffered from injuries and undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Mavi will add variety to the power-packed bowling line up that has Md Shami, a master in Power Play, at the top, along with deadly leg-spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies.

Titans further strengthened their arsenal by acquiring Ireland’s left-arm speedster Joshua Little for ₹4.40 crore. Little, who is only 23 and already has 83 T20 matches behind him, goes for an impressive 7.34 an over. He also bowls effectively in the Power Play, as also in the death overs. His hat-trick against New Zealand in the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where he picked the scalps of Williamson, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner in the innings’ penultimate over would have been another reason for the Titans to acquire the Irishman.

Titans picked up two wicket-keepers, Bharat, for ₹1.20 crore, and little-known Urvil Patel of Baroda, for ₹20 lakh. While Bharat, from Andhra Pradesh, has been the reserve keeper in the Test team, Patel has been playing for Baroda since 2018. He has played in 33 domestic T20s and has scored at the rate of 147.19 runs per 100 balls. That’s additional firepower for the Titans.

As Solanki said, they are also building for the future as the team’s first choice gloveman Matthew Wade (34 years) of Australia and Indian veteran Wriddhiman Saha (38 years) are not getting younger.

Asked if Bharat, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2021 and for Delhi Capitals in 2022, and Patel, were taken as back-up for the seasoned ’keepers Saha and Wade, Solanki replied: “I can only speak highly of the contribution Saha made (in IPL 2022). Saha was a very important player with the bat and his keeping is second to none. While we are considering having Bharat and Patel as back up ‘keepers, there’s no question about Saha’s contribution. I am sure all the players will do well.”

Titans have also taken in 34-year-old Haryana medium-pacer Mohit Sharma for ₹50 lakh. The former limited-overs international player and a death-overs specialist is known for the slower ones.

They managed to overcome the competition in their maiden IPL foray in 2022. There is no reason why they cannot repeat that feat in 2023. It won’t be easy, though.