 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Paytm buyback: The good, the bad, and the ugly

The Paytm share buyback plan triggered much head-scratching in newsrooms and in the investing community. Journalists are asking if this is a good use of capital. If the investor has given you money to grow your business, what’s the point of returning value when the stock is down by three-quarters?

Read here to know more

Weeks before Budget, CEA Nageswaran warns govt capex can't keep rising at same pace

Capital expenditure by the public sector cannot keep increasing as rapidly as it has in recent years, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said. The comments by Nageswaran come at a time when expectations are that the Centre may keep pressing hard on the capex pedal in the Budget for 2023-24, set to be presented in Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who incidentally said last month that the government would "continue to keep pushing on capital expenditure".