Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India likely to use PAN to ease entry to its National Single Window, Piyush Goyal says

India is likely to use the Income Tax Department’s Permanent Account Number, or PAN, as the entry point for its National Single Window System, Piyush Goyal, the minister for commerce and industry said on December 5. India’s national single window seeks to be a one-stop digital platform for investors to obtain the most central and state approvals needed to start business operations.

G7 price cap on Russian oil won't impact India; green hydrogen policy soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) nations decided to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude oil at $60 per barrel as of December 5. However, the decision is unlikely to impact India, as its exposure to Russian crude oil is minimal, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said.