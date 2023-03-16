Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Lenskart raises $500 mn from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at flat $4.5 bn valuation

Eyewear startup Lenskart has raised $500 million in funding from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), in what marks one of the largest funding rounds in the recent past, at its existing valuation of $4.5 billion. Lenskart will use the funds to deepen its penetration in India and scale its international presence in Asia and the Middle East. More here

Crude comfort sends Asian Paints, Berger Paints rallying for second straight day

Asian Paints and Berger Paints shares gained for a second straight session on the back of falling crude prices. Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Read more here

Moneycontrol News