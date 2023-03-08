 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

What if Fed hikes to 6%? Indian equities among most vulnerable, says UBS

Jerome Powell said stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data warranted larger rate hikes and the Federal Reserve was prepared to do more to tame scorching inflation. India’s sticky core inflation at 6 percent and strong breadth make it likely that the RBI maintains its hawkish stance, UBS said in a recent note. India is among the more sensitive markets to US rates, demonstrating the most sensitivity to local rates given the higher influence of domestic flows into the market, UBS analysts said.  More here

Adani Group stocks gain for 6th session; loan pre-payment stokes rally