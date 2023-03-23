Moneycontrol Policy Next | PM Modi made it clear that short-term agenda will not interfere with infra development: Rajiv Kumar

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi made it clear that short-term agenda will not interfere with infra development: Rajiv Kumar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of Niti Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it very clear that the short-term political agenda won’t interfere with India's infrastructure development, which is the key to making the economy grow at a rate of nearly 8 percent, Rajiv Kumar, the former vice chairman of Niti Aayog, said at the inaugural Moneycontrol Policy Next event in New Delhi.

The country needs to work hard for 8 percent growth and infrastructure is a part of this approach, Kumar, who is vice chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, said in his special address.

Infrastructure has the biggest impact on the economy, which is poised to remain the fastest-growing large economy in the world.

“I am confident that India will be the epicentre of global growth,” he said.