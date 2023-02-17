Market Buzz Ray Dalio super bullish on India, says it is set for highest growth in the world Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is super bullish on India as he said that the country is set to record the highest growth in the coming years. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today SC to hear fresh PIL on the Adani Hindenburg row

MCX to launch Zinc Mini futures contracts

Last day of RBI’s financial literacy week Tomorrow India to welcome 12 more cheetahs

GST Council to decide cement rate cut

TISSNET Admit Card 2023 to be released

Big Story IT stocks soar over three sessions, large-caps remain the darlings Although the slowdown in global IT spending is expected to continue, only large IT services players are equipped to win billion-dollar deals. More here.

Coronavirus China says 200 million treated, pandemic 'decisively' beaten With 800,000 of the most critically ill patients having recovered, China has "decisively beaten" the pandemic, the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee noted. More here.

Auto Maruti Suzuki ties up with SMAS Auto to enhance its vehicles subscription programme SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. More here.

Tech tattle CCI’s Android abuse order based on flawed investigation, Google tells NCLAT Google claimed that despite being asked leading questions, OEMs such as Oppo had clearly said the tech giant had not imposed any unfair conditions. More here.