Feb 17, 2023 / 05:39 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Ray Dalio super bullish on India, says it is set for highest growth in the world

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is super bullish on India as he said that the country is set to record the highest growth in the coming years. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today SC to hear fresh PIL on the Adani Hindenburg row
MCX to launch Zinc Mini futures contracts
Last day of RBI’s financial literacy week Tomorrow India to welcome 12 more cheetahs
GST Council to decide cement rate cut
TISSNET Admit Card 2023 to be released

Big Story
IT stocks soar over three sessions, large-caps remain the darlings

Although the slowdown in global IT spending is expected to continue, only large IT services players are equipped to win billion-dollar deals. More here.

Coronavirus
China says 200 million treated, pandemic 'decisively' beaten

With 800,000 of the most critically ill patients having recovered, China has "decisively beaten" the pandemic, the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee noted. More here.

Auto
Maruti Suzuki ties up with SMAS Auto to enhance its vehicles subscription programme

SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. More here.

Tech tattle
CCI’s Android abuse order based on flawed investigation, Google tells NCLAT

Google claimed that despite being asked leading questions, OEMs such as Oppo had clearly said the tech giant had not imposed any unfair conditions. More here.

Tailpiece
The Great American Dream: 100-fold rise in Indian immigrants caught at the US-Mexico border

The number of Indian immigrants in the US went up more than 50 percent between 2010 and 2021, and remittances to India from the US now tops the list. More here.