Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is super bullish on India as he said that the country is set to record the highest growth in the coming years. More here.
Although the slowdown in global IT spending is expected to continue, only large IT services players are equipped to win billion-dollar deals. More here.
With 800,000 of the most critically ill patients having recovered, China has "decisively beaten" the pandemic, the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee noted. More here.
SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. More here.
Google claimed that despite being asked leading questions, OEMs such as Oppo had clearly said the tech giant had not imposed any unfair conditions. More here.
The number of Indian immigrants in the US went up more than 50 percent between 2010 and 2021, and remittances to India from the US now tops the list. More here.
