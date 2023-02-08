Big Story RBI has asked MeitY to ensure only regulated digital lenders on app stores: FinMin The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished the list of Digital Lending Apps (DLAs) being used by Regulated Entities (REs) to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn, has shared the list with respective intermediaries (app stores) and requested them to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on their app stores, the finance ministry said in the Parliament on February 7. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

RBI monetary policy decision

Aero India: Flying practice to begin in Bengaluru

Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva MD's police custody to end

3M India, Adani Power, Equitas SFB, Escorrs, Gati, Godrej Afro, HCL, Hind Motors, Minda Corp, Midhani, NCC, Novartis India, Shree Cement, Steiner Infra, TBZ

Global companies results: Toyota Motor, Walt Disney, CVS Health, Uber

US initial jobless claims

Google to host AI event

Russia Jan CPI, Dec Retail sales, Dec unemployment rate

Moto E13 launch

Oppo Reno 8T 4G launch

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 s/fs: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Karnataka vs Saurashtra

ICC T20 Women's WC Warm-up Match: India vs Aus in Cape Town Tomorrow

Ola Electric new products launch

NFO launch: Mirae Asset Gold ETF to open for subscription

Indong Tea Company Ltd's Rs 13 crore IPO opens for subscription

Tender for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project’s undersea tunnel opens

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to unveil mineral potential in 9 states

G20: Bengaluru to host first environment meeting

G20: PM Modi to virtually address City Sherpas' Inception Meeting

Microsoft reimagine education event

Realme GT Neo 5 launch

India vs Australia 1st Test

Market Buzz 'It's an Adani problem': Mark Mobius remains bullish on India Veteran emerging market investor Mark Mobius isn't deterred by the recent slump in Adani company shares and calls it an 'Adani problem' and not India's. He said he remains bullish about India's prospects calling it 'incredible'. Read here.

RBI MPC meet today RBI may go for modest hike to support growth amid global headwinds Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of 2023 on February 8 after a two-day review amid concerns of further slowdown in economic growth and tight global financial conditions. The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course the RBI will adopt in 2023 as it seeks to strike a fine balance between sustaining growth while battling against global spillovers. Coming to forecasts, the RBI is expected to raise the main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, according to economists who participated in a poll conducted by Reuters. Read here.

Technology Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft Google on February 6 unveiled an experimental conversation AI service called Bard, as it races to catch up with the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT from the Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI. The service will be initially opened up to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blogpost. Read here.

Your Money What's OPD? What about 30-day waiting period? Health insurance nuances still vague to most policyholders A survey by ICICI Lombard showed that about 48 percent of policyholders were unaware of the features of their own health insurance policies, like out-patient cover, pre-post hospitalisation and so on. Knowing your health insurance benefits helps. Read here.