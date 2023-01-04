Market Buzz Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates. The move might delay the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn's initial public offering (IPO). Read More.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Maharashtra power companies union strike begins

Winter Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha to start

Delhi cold wave to strike again Tomorrow:

National conference of water ministers of states to begin in Bhopal

IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to be first to land in MIA Goa

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura

Big Story Domestic air passenger traffic touches 1.29 crore to cross pre-COVID level in December 2022 The monthly domestic air passenger traffic touched 1.29 crore to cross the pre-COVID level in December 2022, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia terming it as a healthy trend and a good sign for the industry. Read More.

Coronavirus Serum Institute to start free COVID vaccine supply to government, other manufacturers await order Prakash Kumar Singh, SII’s director of government and regulatory affairs, on December 29 wrote to Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan offering 2 crore free doses of the vaccine. SII has so far supplied over 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government to be used in the national Covid-19 immunisation programme. Read More.

Auto Ducati lines up 9 motorcycle models for India in 2023 The models set to hit the Indian roads this year are Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Read More.

Tech Tattle Samsung announces new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors to be showcased at CES 2023 Samsung has announced a new line-up of Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors that will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. CES 2023 will be a three-day event starting January 5th, 2023 and wrapping up on January 8th. Read More.