English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Domestic air passenger traffic touches 1.29 crore to cross pre-COVID level in December 2022

    In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.

    PTI
    January 03, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST
    The traffic reached 1.29 crore in December last year. (Representative image: Reuters)

    The traffic reached 1.29 crore in December last year. (Representative image: Reuters)

    The monthly domestic air passenger traffic touched 1.29 crore to cross the pre-COVID level in December 2022, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia terming it as a healthy trend and a good sign for the industry.

    In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.

    "2022 sets new record in air passenger movement," according to a graphic shared by the minister on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

    The traffic reached 1.29 crore in December last year.

    There is a healthy trend in domestic passenger movement of late – a good sign for the aviation sector, the minister said in a tweet.

    "Monthly domestic passenger numbers in December 2022 crossed the pre-Covid-29 high!" Scindia said.
    PTI
    Tags: #air passenger traffic #aviation sector #domestic flights #Jyotiraditya Scindia
    first published: Jan 3, 2023 09:13 pm