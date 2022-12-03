Market Buzz Technical View | Consolidation likely for Nifty but momentum remains strong

Today

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

FIFA World Cup: Round of 16 starts Tomorrow

Navy Day

Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections

OPEC+ meeting



Big Story Maruti Suzuki plans a price hike across models from January

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on December 2 said that it will hike the prices of its models from January 2023 and that the increase will vary for different models. However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the proposed price hike. Read here

Your Money Perks of buying health insurance at a young age

A very small section of people in India purchase health insurance policies in their early 20s. Most of them realise the importance of health insurance cover in their 30s or 40s, or worse, closer to retirement. Financial advisors recommend buying a health insurance policy in the early stages of one's career due to a number of reasons. Read details here

Automobile 2022 Audi Q3: Segment leader or latecomer?

The Audi Q3, the ringleader of the compact luxury SUV space, returns with sharper looks, advanced tech and a handful of standard features elevating it from the competition. Does the new Q3 still offer the most value for money? Watch the Drive Report here.

Tech Tattle Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launched

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has officially been unveiled globally. The Zero 5G 2023 arrives with a MediaTek chipset, Android 13, a large battery, a high refresh rate display, and more. Specifications, features, price, and everything else to know about the smartphone here.

