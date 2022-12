business 2022 Audi Q3: Segment leader or latecomer? | The Drive Report The Audi Q3 has finally returned after a long-awaited hiatus. Once a bestseller for Audi and the ringleader of the compact luxury SUV space, it returns with sharper looks, advanced tech and a handful of standard features elevating it from the competition. Does the new Q3 still offer the most value for money? And can it conquer the segment like its predecessor and reclaim its best-selling status?