Market Buzz Nifty scales all-time high: What could be the next target for the flagship index? In the last two months alone, the Nifty surged over 10 percent on the back of strong domestic macros, robust earnings growth, and sharp correction in oil prices. This comes at a time when other major stock markets in the world are nowhere close to their peak. Analysts believe the rally in the Indian stock market is going to stay for a while now. They now see 10-15 percent upside from hereon in the next 12 months with short-term volatility due to global factors. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Mumbai to face mega water supply disruption

SC to hear plea filed by Ukraine-returned Indian students to complete MBBS in India

SC to hear pleas by Shiv Sena factions

Shringar-Gauri case: Allahabad HC to hear the matter

Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter Blue subscription

Amazon to stop delivering food in India from today

Amazon asking employees to voluntarily resign

China to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station

FIFA WC matches: Portugal vs Uruguay; Netherlands vs Qatar: Ecuador vs Senegal Tomorrow

Uniparts India’s Rs 836 crore IPO to open

Mine laundering case: Order on ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's bail plea

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to hear Shivling carbon dating plea

Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to debut

FIFA WC matches: Wales vs England; Iran vs United States; Australia vs Denmark; Tunisia vs France

Big Story Kirit Parikh Committee report on gas prices likely by Nov 30. What are the key expectations? The Kirit Parikh committee, which was set up by the government to review the gas pricing formula, is likely to submit its report on November 30 recommending a complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2026. Read here.

IPO Watch Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 1.79 times, retail portion booked 2.6 times Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard has received bids for 1.43 crore shares for its initial public offering against an issue size of 80.12 lakh shares, resulting in 1.79 times subscription on November 28, the first day of bidding. Retail investors are at the forefront, putting in bids for 2.6 times of the shares allotted to the them. Read more here.

Your Money Wedding insurance | Get the right cover for your big day If the wedding ceremonies were to get cancelled for some reason, losses incurred on your dream wedding can give you nightmares. Adequate insurance will ensure you live happily ever after. The premium depends on the insurance firm and the kind of cover you opt for. Read here for details.

Tech Tattle Realme 10 Pro+ price in India revealed ahead of Dec 8 launch Realme is gearing up to launch the next generation of its ‘number’ series in India next week. However, since the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were already unveiled in China, their specifications are well known. But now, the company has revealed the Realme 10 Pro+ pricing in India. Specifications, camera features and everything we know so far here.