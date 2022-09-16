Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say ready to go past 18,000
The Nifty had a good start as strong global cues saw the index trade higher through the session to end with a gain of 103 points at 17,936, its highest closing since August 18. The index formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. Bulls seem to be in a strong position and may be ready to push the Nifty beyond 18,000 soon with crucial support at 17,700-17,500, experts said. Read more here.
Take a look at these key events
Today
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit begins in Uzbekistan
Apple iPhone 14 Series to go on sale
Apple Watch Series 8 to be released
Realme GT NEO 3T launch in India
Moto E22 launch in India
UGC NET 2022 Admit card for phase 2 exams to be released
Tomorrow
Day 2 of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit
PM Modi’s birthday
National logistics policy to be released
President Murmu to visit London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
E-auction of PM Modi’s gifts, souvenirs to start
Vedanta says semiconductors business to be undertaken by its holding company
After a nearly 13 percent spike in Vedanta's share price in two days, the company on September 15 issued a clarification that the proposed semiconductors business is not under it, and will be undertaken by its ultimate holding company Volcan Investments. The clarification came two days after after it was reported that the company will be setting up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Gujarat with Foxconn. Read here to know more.
The implications of co-owning a house or property for legal heirs
Many people buy houses with their spouses, live-in partners, parents or children. However, there are two types of co-ownership and the difference lies in how your share in a property gets passed on after your demise. For details, click here to read.
The final countdown to Ethereum Merge: All you need to know
Ethereum Merge, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, after six years in the making, will switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one, which is projected to be significantly more energy and cost-efficient. We take a look at what this really means, and what the pros and cons the crypto investors might want to think over.
Oppo F21s Pro Series with segment-first Microlens Camera launched in India
Oppo has officially launched new smartphones - Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G - its F21 line-up in India. The new F21s Pro Series will be the first in the segment to feature a microlens camera. Here is all you need to know about the price, camera features and specifications of the phones.
Steve Jobs wrote an email to himself in his last days. What it said
Steve Jobs’ philosophical state of mind in his last days was captured in an email he wrote to himself. The email was released by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, after the Apple co-founder died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011. Read on this here.