Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say ready to go past 18,000 The Nifty had a good start as strong global cues saw the index trade higher through the session to end with a gain of 103 points at 17,936, its highest closing since August 18. The index formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. Bulls seem to be in a strong position and may be ready to push the Nifty beyond 18,000 soon with crucial support at 17,700-17,500, experts said. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit begins in Uzbekistan

Apple iPhone 14 Series to go on sale

Apple Watch Series 8 to be released

Realme GT NEO 3T launch in India

Moto E22 launch in India

UGC NET 2022 Admit card for phase 2 exams to be released Tomorrow Day 2 of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit

PM Modi’s birthday

National logistics policy to be released

President Murmu to visit London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

E-auction of PM Modi’s gifts, souvenirs to start

Big Story Vedanta says semiconductors business to be undertaken by its holding company After a nearly 13 percent spike in Vedanta's share price in two days, the company on September 15 issued a clarification that the proposed semiconductors business is not under it, and will be undertaken by its ultimate holding company Volcan Investments. The clarification came two days after after it was reported that the company will be setting up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Gujarat with Foxconn. Read here to know more.

Your Money The implications of co-owning a house or property for legal heirs Many people buy houses with their spouses, live-in partners, parents or children. However, there are two types of co-ownership and the difference lies in how your share in a property gets passed on after your demise. For details, click here to read.

Crypto News The final countdown to Ethereum Merge: All you need to know Ethereum Merge, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, after six years in the making, will switch from a proof-of-work (PoW) model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one, which is projected to be significantly more energy and cost-efficient. We take a look at what this really means, and what the pros and cons the crypto investors might want to think over.

Tech Tattle Oppo F21s Pro Series with segment-first Microlens Camera launched in India Oppo has officially launched new smartphones - Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G - its F21 line-up in India. The new F21s Pro Series will be the first in the segment to feature a microlens camera. Here is all you need to know about the price, camera features and specifications of the phones.