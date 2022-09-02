Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 17,400 vital for index to gain strength The Nifty started September on a negative note as it reversed the previous day's gains to close 1.2 percent lower at 17,543 on weak global cues and interest rate hike worries. As the index recovered from the day's low, it formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. The gap-up range of the previous day (around 17,400) is expected to act as a crucial support and needs to be protected on a closing basis for the index to gain strength, experts said. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today PM Modi to unveil new Indian Navy ensign

India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned into the Navy

Creditors to Srei firms to discuss two resolution plans

Bengal coal ‘scam’ case: ED summons Abhishek Banerjee

All India Football Federation elections Tomorrow LTC Scam: Sentencing against convicts ex-MP Anil Sahni, others

Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral to be held

JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys to be released

Amrapali Group case: CJI UU Lalit to conduct proceedings

NASA 2nd attempt to launch Artemis 1

Big Story SBI slashes India's FY23 growth forecast to 6.8% on way-below Q1 numbers Chief economist at State Bank of India has revised downward the full-year growth forecast to a low 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent earlier for FY2023, citing "the way below GDP numbers for the first quarter". Read more here.

Your Money 5 important money matters that need your attention this September Whether you are an income tax payer, using debit cards for your day-to-day transactions, or investing in the national pension system, there are a number of important changes coming up in September that will impact your money chest. Here is what you need to watch out for.

Cryptocurrency Pivots, token delay, funding crunch: Indian Web3 founders get a reality check The fear of missing out (FOMO) factor which led many entrepreneurs to start up in Web3 and venture capitalists to invest in these firms last year, is now almost over, as the sector is grappling to build decentralised solutions for real-life problems amid funding winter. Read here for more.

Tech Tattle Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: The Good kind of Average Indians are spoilt for choice when it comes to smartphones under Rs 30,000. So, can the vanilla Oppo 8 cut it in a market riffled with competition from Motorola, Redmi, Realme, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo? Find out in Moneycontrol’s full Oppo Reno 8 review.