Market Buzz Technical View | Uptrend possible if Nifty closes above 17,710 on expiry day The Nifty on August 24 managed to close in the green amid consolidation and volatility ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts. The index ended up 27.50 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 17,605 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts, continuing recovery from the recent low for the second consecutive session. A market expert says if the index manages to sustain above 17,499 levels (the day’s low) in the next session then bulls can eventually make an attempt to bridge the bearish gap present in the zone of 17,690 and 17,710 levels. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

SC to hear plea against release of 11 men in Bilkis Bano gangrape case

Delhi HC to pass judgment on WhatsApp, Facebook plea against CCI probe

SC to hear review plea against PMLA judgment

Sebi to auction properties of Sumangal Industries and GSHP Realtech

SC to hear bail plea of Teesta Setalvad

iQOO Z6 launching with 80W fast charging

Vivo V25 5G to be launched

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launching in India Tomorrow

InterGlobe Aviation to hold annual general meeting

Sebi to auction 11 properties of Arise Bhoomi Developers

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Biography on George Fernandes to be released

Gautam Adani to launch open offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements

IDFC Mutual Fund new NFO issue closes

Neeraj Chopra to make comeback at Lausanne Diamond League, Switzerland

IQOO Z6x, IQOO Z6 to launch

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G to arrive in India

Ferrari 296 GTB to launch

Big Story Govt considering selling at least 51% stake of IDBI Bank: Report Officials in the government and state-backed Life Insurance Corp. of India, which together own about 94% of IDBI Bank’s shares, are in talks about how much of their stakes they plan to sell. Both parties are expected to retain a stake in the lender after the sale. Read here to know more.

Your Money 5 common mistakes to avoid while buying term insurance Term insurance is one of the best ways to secure your family’s financial future. It is a long-term commitment that offers an income replacement to your family in your absence and funds their dreams and life goals. Let’s look at some common mistakes people make while buying term insurance, and how to avoid them.

Cryptoverse How Ethereum Merge will mark a significant milestone in the crypto world Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain in the world by market capitalisation, will undergo a massive network update around September 15, 2022, which will completely transition it to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm from the current proof-of-work (PoW). Read more on this here.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy A04 budget smartphone arriving in India South Korean giant Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy A series for India. The Galaxy A04 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with an Exynos chip, a dual-rear camera setup, and a large battery. Specifications, camera features and everything else you need to know here.