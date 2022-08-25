The Nifty on August 24 managed to close in the green amid consolidation and volatility ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts. The index ended up 27.50 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 17,605 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts, continuing recovery from the recent low for the second consecutive session. A market expert says if the index manages to sustain above 17,499 levels (the day’s low) in the next session then bulls can eventually make an attempt to bridge the bearish gap present in the zone of 17,690 and 17,710 levels. Read more here.
Today
SC to hear plea against release of 11 men in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Delhi HC to pass judgment on WhatsApp, Facebook plea against CCI probe
SC to hear review plea against PMLA judgment
Sebi to auction properties of Sumangal Industries and GSHP Realtech
SC to hear bail plea of Teesta Setalvad
iQOO Z6 launching with 80W fast charging
Vivo V25 5G to be launched
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launching in India Tomorrow
InterGlobe Aviation to hold annual general meeting
Sebi to auction 11 properties of Arise Bhoomi Developers
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Biography on George Fernandes to be released
Gautam Adani to launch open offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements
IDFC Mutual Fund new NFO issue closes
Neeraj Chopra to make comeback at Lausanne Diamond League, Switzerland
IQOO Z6x, IQOO Z6 to launch
Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G to arrive in India
Ferrari 296 GTB to launch
Today
Officials in the government and state-backed Life Insurance Corp. of India, which together own about 94% of IDBI Bank’s shares, are in talks about how much of their stakes they plan to sell. Both parties are expected to retain a stake in the lender after the sale. Read here to know more.
Officials in the government and state-backed Life Insurance Corp. of India, which together own about 94% of IDBI Bank’s shares, are in talks about how much of their stakes they plan to sell. Both parties are expected to retain a stake in the lender after the sale. Read here to know more.
Term insurance is one of the best ways to secure your family’s financial future. It is a long-term commitment that offers an income replacement to your family in your absence and funds their dreams and life goals. Let’s look at some common mistakes people make while buying term insurance, and how to avoid them.
Term insurance is one of the best ways to secure your family’s financial future. It is a long-term commitment that offers an income replacement to your family in your absence and funds their dreams and life goals. Let’s look at some common mistakes people make while buying term insurance, and how to avoid them.
Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain in the world by market capitalisation, will undergo a massive network update around September 15, 2022, which will completely transition it to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm from the current proof-of-work (PoW). Read more on this here.
Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain in the world by market capitalisation, will undergo a massive network update around September 15, 2022, which will completely transition it to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm from the current proof-of-work (PoW). Read more on this here.
South Korean giant Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy A series for India. The Galaxy A04 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with an Exynos chip, a dual-rear camera setup, and a large battery. Specifications, camera features and everything else you need to know here.
South Korean giant Samsung has announced a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy A series for India. The Galaxy A04 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with an Exynos chip, a dual-rear camera setup, and a large battery. Specifications, camera features and everything else you need to know here.
The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before -- auroras and tiny moons. Take a look at these new pics of the solar system's biggest planet here.
The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before -- auroras and tiny moons. Take a look at these new pics of the solar system's biggest planet here.