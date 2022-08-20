Technical View | Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern; 17,710 crucial for market direction Market Buzz The Nifty50 fell for the first time in the last nine consecutive sessions and closed with over a percent loss on August 19. On the daily charts, the index formed a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick pattern. Hence, if the index holds its Friday's low point of 17,710 in the coming session, then there is nothing to worry but if it breaks, then it can correct up to 17,500 levels, experts said. Read more here.

Take a look at these key events Watch out Today Cow smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal's CBI custody ends

Humongous Asteroid 2019 AV13 to come close to earth Tomorrow NEET 2022 answer key likely

Mumbai Half Marathon 2022

MPC resolution to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation confusing: Jayanth Varma Big Story The resolution of the monetary policy committee (MPC) in the August 3-5 meeting to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation confuses than clarifying the panel's position, according to member Jayanth Varma. Read here to know more.

Banks that offer lowest interest rates on education loans Your Money The ten cheapest education loan offers range from 6.95-8.65 percent, with state-owned majors Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India occupying the top three slots. Read more on this here.

What is Ethereum's Merge? Cryptoverse Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transaction. Read more here.

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India Tech Tattle Explore the country's best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India. In no particular order, here are our picks for the best phones - from Nothing Phone (1) to Vivo V25 Pro. Which phone is worth buying? Here is a comparison in terms of specifications, price, and design. Check out how they fare against each other.