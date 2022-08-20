 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aug 20, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Technical View | Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern; 17,710 crucial for market direction
Market Buzz

The Nifty50 fell for the first time in the last nine consecutive sessions and closed with over a percent loss on August 19. On the daily charts, the index formed a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick pattern. Hence, if the index holds its Friday's low point of 17,710 in the coming session, then there is nothing to worry but if it breaks, then it can correct up to 17,500 levels, experts said. Read more here.

Take a look at these key events
Watch out

Today Cow smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal's CBI custody ends
Humongous Asteroid 2019 AV13 to come close to earth Tomorrow NEET 2022 answer key likely
Mumbai Half Marathon 2022

MPC resolution to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation confusing: Jayanth Varma
Big Story

The resolution of the monetary policy committee (MPC) in the August 3-5 meeting to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation confuses than clarifying the panel's position, according to member Jayanth Varma. Read here to know more.

Banks that offer lowest interest rates on education loans
Your Money

The ten cheapest education loan offers range from 6.95-8.65 percent, with state-owned majors Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India occupying the top three slots. Read more on this here.

What is Ethereum's Merge?
Cryptoverse

Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transaction. Read more here.

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India
Tech Tattle

Explore the country's best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India. In no particular order, here are our picks for the best phones - from Nothing Phone (1) to Vivo V25 Pro. Which phone is worth buying? Here is a comparison in terms of specifications, price, and design. Check out how they fare against each other.

Anand Mahindra's multiple choice question on quirky, innovative 'car gate' video
Tail Piece

Industrialist Anand Mahindra had a multiple choice question for his 9.6 million Twitter family today. Sharing a video of an innovative gate that had a car door for entrance and one whole side of a car attached to the steel structure, Mahindra asked what kind of a person was the man in the clip. More details here.

