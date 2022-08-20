The Nifty50 fell for the first time in the last nine consecutive sessions and closed with over a percent loss on August 19. On the daily charts, the index formed a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick pattern. Hence, if the index holds its Friday's low point of 17,710 in the coming session, then there is nothing to worry but if it breaks, then it can correct up to 17,500 levels, experts said. Read more here.
Today
The resolution of the monetary policy committee (MPC) in the August 3-5 meeting to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation confuses than clarifying the panel's position, according to member Jayanth Varma. Read here to know more.
The ten cheapest education loan offers range from 6.95-8.65 percent, with state-owned majors Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India occupying the top three slots. Read more on this here.
Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transaction. Read more here.
Explore the country's best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India. In no particular order, here are our picks for the best phones - from Nothing Phone (1) to Vivo V25 Pro. Which phone is worth buying? Here is a comparison in terms of specifications, price, and design. Check out how they fare against each other.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra had a multiple choice question for his 9.6 million Twitter family today. Sharing a video of an innovative gate that had a car door for entrance and one whole side of a car attached to the steel structure, Mahindra asked what kind of a person was the man in the clip. More details here.
