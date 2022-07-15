There are two mutual fund (MF) schemes that follow the momentum strategy. To reduce fund manager risks, these come wrapped in a factor-based approach. Read here to know what is called momentum investing and get details on the MF schemes that follow this strategy.
India's merchandise trade deficit rose to $26.1 billion in June 2022, 172 percent higher than in June 2021 as a continuing global commodity supercycle kept the prices of key energy and metal imports high. Read here to know more
Quantum Mutual Fund on July 14 announced the launch of the country's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund. The fund will invest in the units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF. The company's CEO Chirag Mehta said that Nifty ETF FoF is a more efficient structure than a Nifty 50 Index Fund. Read all the details here.
Hyundai Motor launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, on July 14. The South Korean automaker is betting the Ioniq 6 will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. Price, features, specifications all the details that you wanted to know here.
The Union Health Ministry, on July 14, asked states to step up surveillance on monkeypox disease which has raised alarm worldwide over the past several weeks. The development comes on a day a suspected case of the disease was detected in Kerala, according to authorities. Read here to know more.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has announced that he will donate $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The billionaire philanthropist aims to increase its annual spending to $9 billion per year by 2026, up from $6 billion in pre-coronavirus times. He said he hoped for other people with “great wealth and privilege” to step up in the moment too. “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,” he wrote in his blog. More details here.
