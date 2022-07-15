Market Buzz The stocks that became momentum MF darlings in June There are two mutual fund (MF) schemes that follow the momentum strategy. To reduce fund manager risks, these come wrapped in a factor-based approach. Read here to know what is called momentum investing and get details on the MF schemes that follow this strategy.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Free Covid boosters for all adults for 75 days from tomorrow

Petrol and diesel prices to be reduced in Maharashtra from tomorrow

Agniveer Navy recruitment 2022 for matric posts to begin

Lakhimpur violence: Bail plea hearing of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra

SpaceX to launch new mission to ISS for NASA

Dalai Lama to visit Leh Tomorrow PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway

Monsoon Parliament session: Meeting of floor leaders

Big Story Trade deficit rises to $26.1 billion in June as imports surge India's merchandise trade deficit rose to $26.1 billion in June 2022, 172 percent higher than in June 2021 as a continuing global commodity supercycle kept the prices of key energy and metal imports high. Read here to know more

Your Money Quantum AMC launches industry's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Quantum Mutual Fund on July 14 announced the launch of the country's first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund. The fund will invest in the units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF. The company's CEO Chirag Mehta said that Nifty ETF FoF is a more efficient structure than a Nifty 50 Index Fund. Read all the details here.

Automobile Hyundai launches first electric sedan Ioniq 6 Hyundai Motor launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, on July 14. The South Korean automaker is betting the Ioniq 6 will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. Price, features, specifications all the details that you wanted to know here.

Monkeypox scare First case in India reported from Kerala The Union Health Ministry, on July 14, asked states to step up surveillance on monkeypox disease which has raised alarm worldwide over the past several weeks. The development comes on a day a suspected case of the disease was detected in Kerala, according to authorities. Read here to know more.