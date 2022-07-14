English
    Bill Gates intends to exit list of world's wealthiest, transfers $20 billion to his foundation

    The billionaire philanthropist has said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation aims to increase its annual spending at a time the world is faced with crises like climate change and coronavirus.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has announced that he will donate $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation so that it can distribute more annually.

    In a blog post on July 13, the billionaire philanthropist said the foundation set up by him and his ex-wife intended to increase its annual spending to $9 billion per year by 2026, up from $6 billion in pre-coronavirus times.

    Elaborating on his future plans, Bill Gates said he intended to give all his wealth, other than what he spent on himself and his family, to the foundation.

    “I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,” he wrote. “My giving this money is not a sacrifice at all. I feel privileged to be involved in tackling these great challenges, I enjoy the work, and I believe I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for improving lives.”

    Gates said that everyone must do more at a time the world is faced with crises like climate change, coronavirus and the Russia-Ukraine war. He said he hoped for other people with “great wealth and privilege” to step up in the moment too.

    The Microsoft co-founder presently has a net worth of $113 billion, making him the fourth richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index -- a daily ranking of the world’s wealthiest.

    Tesla boss Elon Musk tops the list with $217 billion in net worth, followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($134 billion) and Bernard Jean Arnault ($127 billion), the chief executive of collector of luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:49 am
