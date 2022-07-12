Market Buzz A mixed bag of Q1 earnings awaits investors April-June will be the first normalised quarter after the pandemic with no major disruptions due to Covid-19. However, the fallout of the Russian-Ukraine war on commodity prices will be reflected in the balance sheets of Indian companies. The first-quarter earnings of companies is expected to be a glass that is half full but also half empty. Read here to know more

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for June to be released

Edelweiss MF to launch Focused Equity Fund

GOMs to discuss GST levy on casinos, online gaming

Shiv Sena rebels to respond to SC over disqualification notice for defection

Udaipur tailor murder: NIA custody of 6 arrested accused ends

PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna

NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to campaign in Telangana

Nothing Phone (1) launch

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch

2022 Audi A8 L India launch Tomorrow

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down

Moosewala murder: 4 accused in remand till Wednesday

Supermoon 2022: Biggest moon, known as Buck moon, to be visible

Honor X40i new midrange phone launch

Big Story RBI sets up mechanism to settle trade transactions in rupees The RBI on July 11 said that it was putting in place a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees. The central bank’s move, which it said was to promote growth of global trade and to support increasing global interest in the rupee, comes amid increasing pressure on the Indian currency in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read here to know more

Your Money MFs that multiplied lumpsum money up to 66 times over 20 years Here are equity diversified funds that returned more than 20% of annualised return in the lump-sum amount made 20 years before. They multiplied their investors' wealth upto 66 times in the last 20 years. Get more details here.

Automobile Top 5 SUVs of June: Tata Motors continues to steal Hyundai’s thunder Tata Motors manages to take the top spot again with the Nexon selling 14,295 units in June, just 325 units more than the Hyundai Creta. The Tata Punch, too, marginally beats the Hyundai Venue in sales. Here are the five best-selling SUVs for June 2022.

Tech Tattle OnePlus 10T specifications leaked online: Features and more The specifications of OnePlus 10T were recently leaked online. Ahead of its arrival in India between July 25 and August 1, new details have surfaced online, which provides us with an idea about how the device will turn out to be.