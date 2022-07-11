English
    Watch: Mother clings to her car's hood as thief drives away with children inside

    The incident took place on the Fourth of July in Hobbs city in New Mexico.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @GettothePoint28)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @GettothePoint28)


    A video has emerged on social media of a car driving through the streets of New Mexico in the United States with a person clinging to its hood.

    Local media reported that it was a woman whose car was stolen, with her two children still inside.

     

    According to KRQE television station, the incident took place on the Fourth of July in Hobbs city

    The car's owner had parked her vehicle outside a store and gone inside to get some supplies. As she stepped out and walked towards her car, a woman jumped into the driver's seat.

    To stop her carjacking attempt, the mother clung to the hood of the car and was driven away.

    Shortly after crossing an intersection, she was thrown off the car, KRQE reported.

    With the police chasing her, the car thief abandoned the vehicle in an alley. The older of the two kids, six, was dropped somewhere along the way while the younger, a toddler, was still in the car.

    The police arrested the thief and charged her with auto theft as well child abuse. She a history stealing cars and driving while intoxicated.
